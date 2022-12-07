6 Tamil Nadu workers killed as lorry rams mini truck; CM Stalin announces Rs 1 lakh solatium

Six persons in Tamil Nadu were killed and four others were injured Wednesday when a container lorry rammed their mini truck from behind in Chengalpattu district, police said.

The police identified the deceased as Chandrasekhar (70), Sasikumar (30), Damodharan (28), Ezhumalai (65), Gokul (33), and Sekar (55).

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his deepest condolences and announced Rs 1 lakh as solatium each for the family of the deceased.

According to police, the Tata Ace vehicle with 10 people, who are daily wage labourers, was heading towards Chennai on the Chennai-Tiruchirapalli national highway, when the accident took place near Janakipuram near Maduranthakam around 3.15 am.

“The vehicle lost balance after it got hit by another heavy-load vehicle (Eicher) from behind. The mini truck got completely mangled under the impact and six persons died on the spot,” a police officer said.

The injured are currently undergoing treatment, while the bodies of the deceased are kept at the Chengalpattu government hospital for autopsy, the officer said.

As per local reports, those who had travelled in the mini truck were labourers hailing from Polichalur in Pallavaram. The workers had left home on Tuesday to reach Tiruvannamalai to witness the Karthigai Deepam festival and were on their way home on Wednesday.