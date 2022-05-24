Chennai: 6 students test Covid-19 positive at Anna University

Just a month after a cluster was detected at IIT Madras where more than 180 students tested positive, six students at Anna University campus in Guindy have tested positive for Covid-19.

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and other senior health department officials visited the campus on Tuesday and monitored the measures that have been taken to prevent further spread of the virus. The officials noted that a total of 40 samples were tested and six of them have returned positive till now.

Addressing reporters, Radhakrishnan said active cases are still recorded around Adyar, Teynampet, Anna Nagar and Perungudi areas in Chennai.

“A cultural event had taken place at Anna University. When a woman who participated in the event had few symptoms and got tested, she was found to be Covid-19 positive. People who experience any kind of Covid-19 symptoms should immediately get tested rather than taking any self-tests for three-four days as we have several facilities and some of them are free of cost,” he said.

Radhakrishnan added that they have instructed the health department to carry out testing on those who are symptomatic. “We have asked the officials to increase testing in some of the areas inside Anna University. Step by step, we will be carrying out the saturation tests.”

The health secretary said that around 43.96 lakh people have not taken their first dose of vaccine and 1.22 crore people have not been administered the second dose of vaccine.

In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 35 fresh Covid-19 cases pushing the total caseload to 34,54,925. With zero deaths, the toll remained at 38,025. A total of 32 patients got discharged, leaving 331 active cases.

Meanwhile, Radhakrishnan on Monday also wrote to all district collectors and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner over the preventive steps that are needed to be in place in view of the recent spread of monkeypox virus in UK, USA, Australia, Canada, etc. In a statement, Radhakrishnan noted that he received an advisory from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on monkeypox and he was sharing the same.