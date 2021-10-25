6 arrested for murder of history-sheeter, friend near Puducherry

Six people have been arrested after a gang of men murdered a history-sheeter and his friend near Vanarapet in Puducherry on Sunday. The police said a hunt is on to nab the main accused.

‘Bomb’ Ravi (32) and his friend Anthony (25) were riding a two-wheeler around 2.30 pm on Sunday when the gang hurled a country-made bomb at the two at Rajarajan Street. The bomb landed on Anthony, grievously injuring him, while Ravi managed to run from the spot but was chased by the gang members and hacked to death. Both were rushed to a government hospital nearby where they were declared dead on arrival.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Mudaliarpet Sub-Inspector Suresh Babu said Ravi had more than 15 criminal cases against him, including five for murder. He was reportedly planning to contest in the Puducherry local body elections and had been working in the area alongside Anthony.