5 held in Chennai for pouring hot oil on eatery owner during drunken brawl

The Chennai Police Thursday arrested five men for allegedly pouring hot oil on the owner of an eatery of a food joint for not providing them food free of cost. The police said the accused were inebriated and the incident took place on Wednesday.

The owner of the eatery, situated on the Anna Nagar Main Road in Madambakkam near Selaiyur, was identified as Jayamani (59).

According to the police, Wednesday night around 10.30 pm, two people walked into the fast food restaurant and ordered the staff to pack a parcel of a few plates of chicken rice.

After packing the food, the staff asked the duo for the bill amount. They then informed that they would pay later and were about to leave the place but were stopped by the owner. The two men threatened the owner and left the shop.

Later, around 11.15 pm, the duo brought a few more people and started vandalising the eatery. They also poured hot oil on the owner and attacked the staff members with sharp items and fled the spot with the parcel.

Jayamani, his son Manikandan and a staff member had to be rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Based on the complaint provided by Jayamani, the police analysed the CCTV footage of the shop and arrested five persons — Ajith (27), S Siva (28), S Praveen (20), Vickey (24) and P Karthik (35).