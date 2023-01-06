scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

5 held in Chennai for pouring hot oil on eatery owner during drunken brawl

Based on the complaint provided by Jayamani, the police analysed the CCTV footage of the shop and arrested five persons — Ajith (27), S Siva (28), S Praveen (20), Vickey (24) and P Karthik (35).

Later, around 11.15 pm, the duo brought a few more people and started vandalising the eatery. They also poured hot oil on the owner and attacked the staff members with sharp items and fled the spot with the parcel. (Representational image)
Listen to this article
5 held in Chennai for pouring hot oil on eatery owner during drunken brawl
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Chennai Police Thursday arrested five men for allegedly pouring hot oil on the owner of an eatery of a food joint for not providing them food free of cost. The police said the accused were inebriated and the incident took place on Wednesday.

The owner of the eatery, situated on the Anna Nagar Main Road in Madambakkam near Selaiyur, was identified as Jayamani (59).

According to the police, Wednesday night around 10.30 pm, two people walked into the fast food restaurant and ordered the staff to pack a parcel of a few plates of chicken rice.

After packing the food, the staff asked the duo for the bill amount. They then informed that they would pay later and were about to leave the place but were stopped by the owner. The two men threatened the owner and left the shop.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The ‘Golden Gays’ return to the stage in the Philippines
The ‘Golden Gays’ return to the stage in the Philippines
UPSC Key-January 6, 2023: Why you should read ‘Interstate Water Dispute’ ...
UPSC Key-January 6, 2023: Why you should read ‘Interstate Water Dispute’ ...
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?

Later, around 11.15 pm, the duo brought a few more people and started vandalising the eatery. They also poured hot oil on the owner and attacked the staff members with sharp items and fled the spot with the parcel.

More from Chennai

Jayamani, his son Manikandan and a staff member had to be rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Based on the complaint provided by Jayamani, the police analysed the CCTV footage of the shop and arrested five persons — Ajith (27), S Siva (28), S Praveen (20), Vickey (24) and P Karthik (35).

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 19:30 IST
Next Story

Mammootty‘s film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam gets release date

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close