44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai draws to a close

Updated: August 10, 2022 7:16:42 am
The 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad drew to a close here on Tuesday amid extravagant cultural events, with India’s ‘B’ team settled for a bronze medal in the Open section.
Presiding over the closing ceremony, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said the state government has been implementing several schemes under the ‘Dravidian model,’ to make the state a pioneer in sports.
He said the players and officials would take home not only memories but also tradition, culture and taste of Tamil food. To make Tamil Nadu a pioneer in sports, the state government under its ‘Dravidian model,’ devised and has been implementing several schemes, he added.
Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, President of All India Chess Federation, Sanjay Kapoor and Mentor Team India, Viswanathan Anand were among those present.
Subscriber Only Stories
Tamil Nadu Sports Development Minister Siva V Meyyanathan hailed Chief Minister M K Stalin for his ‘vision, mission and passion’ that led to the Olympiad’s stupendous success. ‘We have created history,’ the Minister said and thanked the Centre for its unwavering support and cooperation for the grand success of the event, which would be a glorious chapter in the state’s history.
President, FIDE, Arkady Dvorkovich, said they were welcomed so much in Chennai and expressed his happiness and thankfulness for the hospitality. He hailed India the motherland of chess. Conveying the chess body’s deep gratitude to India -the Union and state governments- Stalin and all the people including vehicle drivers, he said: “We came here to Chennai as a united family, today we are even more united and even stronger”.
The closing ceremony of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad turned out to be a social evening as events that showcased the rich cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu like Jallikattu were presented and impressive musical programmes were held.
A spectacular dance-drama event, ‘Tamizh Mann’ captured the sacrifies of freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu. Renowned actor Kamal Haasan gave the voice-over for the event, which was part of 75th anniversary of independence celebrations.
Players, Manuel Aaron, first international master in chess in India, who hails from Tamil Nadu and officials were among those who were honoured.
The India ‘B’ team settled for a bronze medal in the Open section while the India ‘A’ women’s side also finished third in the Chess Olympiad. India ‘B’ defeated Germany 3-1 in their final round match to end at third position in the Open event.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Bihar Political Crisis News Live Updates: Nitish Kumar back in Mahagathbandhan; oath ceremony tomorrow at 2pm
Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’
Shrikant Tyagi got ‘vidhayak’ sticker from ex-MLA, will probe how he got police gunners, says Noida police chief
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated responsePremium
‘Rupee a better currency against the dollar on trade-weighted basis’Premium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Lesser sentence can be imposed on rape accused: Madras HC
Zazie Beetz in talks to return for Joker sequel
Haryana House passes resolution, wants share in Panjab University restored
Madras HC directs Tahsildar to remove encroachments on temple land in Chennai
Tamil Nadu court grants 2 days police custody of ISIS supporter
Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai
Punjab NDPS case: High Court to decide on bail plea of SAD leader Majithia today
Lumpy Skin Disease 482 villages affected, Haryana Minister informs Assembly
Kiran Choudhry urges Murmu to withhold nod to Bill that seeks to speed land acquisition
Haryana govt: No organised illegal mining, only stray incidents; Chautala counters with numbers
Punjab: Vigilance arrests sarpanch for embezzlement of Rs 12.24 crore panchayat funds
Trident founder-director Rajinder Gupta steps down, cites health issuues