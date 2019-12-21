Chennai book fair from Jan 9 with Keeladi, Thirukkural as highlight

The 43rd edition of the Chennai Book Fair will be held for 13 days in January. The 43rd edition of the Chennai Book Fair will be held for 13 days in January.

With the 43rd edition of the annual Chennai Book Fair approaching in January, the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) has pulled out all stops to ensure a unique experience for book lovers in the city, this new year.

While books would be the main attraction, the USP is likely to be an exhibition on the Keeladi findings, whose replicas will be kept on display at the fair. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Nagarajan, the vice president of BAPASI said, “We will be setting up an exhibition, measuring 3000 square feet on the Keeladi findings. The theme is called Keeladi-Eeradi and will highlight the significance of the Thirukkural and Keeladi excavation on Tamil civilisation.”

“Besides the exhibition, the fair will feature a Writers’ Corner where people will talk about 25 prominent Tamil authors. There will also be a children’s corner and a short film festival which are the additional events introduced for next year,” the vice president said.

According to Nagarajan, the annual Chennai Book Fair had commenced in 1976 when a few publishers came together and formed BAPASI. The fair was initially conducted at a school and later shifted to the Government Arts College in Chennai.

Nagarajan added that the fair in Nandanam next year will feature 750 stalls, with separate corners for publishers books and childrens’ books. “We are estimating about 7 lakh books of all genres to be displayed at the fair by publishers across India,” he said.

The books will be sold at a 10 per cent discount on the MRP, with prices ranging between Rs. 5 and Rs. 1 lakh. “Customers can pay for the books using cash, credit or debit cards and digital payment facilities such as Google Pay and Paytm,” said Nagarajan.

Keeping in mind the huge crowds expected to throng the fair, Nagarajan said there will be a first-aid centre provision by BAPASI at the fair, along with wheelchairs and trolleys for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, as well as parking facilities at YMCA ground.

The 43rd Chennai Book Fair fair will be held from January 9, 2020 to January 21, 2020 at the YMCA Grounds in Nandanam, between 3 pm and 9 pm on weekdays and 11 am and 9 pm on weekends. Visitors need to pay an entry fee of Rs. 10 to visit the fair.

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd