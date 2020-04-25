4-day total lockdown in Chennai, two other cities

Rickshaws parked after lockdown at Mayur Vihar in East Delhi. Rickshaws parked after lockdown at Mayur Vihar in East Delhi.

Tamil Nadu reported 72 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,755. Three cities in the state—Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai—which have reported the highest number of cases so far, will face a total lockdown of services from 6am on April 26 till 9pm on April 29, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced on Friday.

The CM said a similar tightened lockdown will be enforced in Salem and Tirupur corporations too, from 6am on April 26 and 9pm on April 28.

According to state government data, the state has 864 active cases. Two deaths were reported on Friday taking the toll in the state to 22. A total of 866 patients have been discharged from hospitals. On Friday alone, 114 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the state after completing treatment.

Friday’s lockdown in multiple cities was declared due to the steady increase of cases. In the state, Chennai has reported the highest number of cases (452), followed by Coimbatore (141). Madurai city has reported 56 cases, Salem 30 cases and Tirupur city 110 cases.

CM Palaniswami said only certain essential services would be allowed during the “total lockdown” in these cities. While medical services, including hospitals, laboratories in hospitals, pharmacies, ambulances and funeral services, wholesale vegetable markets, and mobile vegetable and fruit shops will be allowed to function, grocery stores and vegetable and fruit vends, won’t.

