32-year-old man killed in blast at firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi

A 32-year-old worker was killed in a blast Wednesday at a firecracker unit in Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu, according to local reports. The accident was reported at Ganeshwari Fireworks in Ammapatti village near Marneri in Sivakasi.

Reports said S Aravindswamy was working inside the firecracker unit and was trapped under the debris after the blast. His body was sent to the Sivakasi Government Hospital and an investigation by the Marneri police is currently underway.

Expressing condolences, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a relief amount of Rs 3 lakh to the family of the deceased from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

AIADMK leader and former deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu O Panneerselvam released a statement on Twitter on Thursday and asked the state government to take necessary preventive measures in order to avoid such accidents in the future.