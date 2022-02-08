31 spotted deer died in six months inside IIT-M, autopsy done on only 15: RTI

As many as 31 spotted deer and four blackbucks died inside the campus of Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) between July and December 2021, showed data obtained by activist R Ashwin Kumar from the office of the Wildlife Warden under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005.

As per the reply sought by the activist, while autopsy was conducted on all the four blackbucks that died in July, September and November, only 15 of the 31 dead deer were subjected to post-mortems.

Three of the post-mortems were completed by the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) in Veperi and 12 by the veterinarian of the Chennai Wildlife Division. For the blackbucks, one of the post-mortems was conducted by TANUVAS and three by the veterinarian at Chennai wildlife division.

The report added that three of the spotted deer died due to plastic/polythene indigestion, two of them due to tuberculosis attack, two due to dog bites and two due to weakness. The post-mortem reports of the blackbucks are still awaited.

Further, it added that none of the spotted deer or blackbucks died due to accidents in the six-month period.

IIT Madras came under the scanner after reports surfaced that several stray dogs housed in the dog shelter located inside the campus had died.

Health Minister Ma Surabmanian in October 2021 paid a visit to the shelter area and informed the media that 56 of the 188 dogs have died in the last one year.

He added that the IIT-M authorities had informed him that 55 deer have died at the campus owing to dog attacks since 2018 and hence the dogs were kept inside the shelter to protect the deer population.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Arun Prasanna, the founder of People for Cattle in India (PFCI) who had filed a PIL on this at the Madras High Court in 2021 said the data exposes the management’s inability to maintain a secure environment for animals like blackbucks that are protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act.

“We sought the data of deer that died between July and December 2021 inside the campus specifically because the dogs are already confined in the shelter and hence dog bite cannot be cited as the reason. The RTI shows that despite dogs not being there, deer deaths have happened,” he said.

He added, “Of the 31 spotted deer, the post-mortem was conducted only on 15, what happened to the rest of them? This is a very serious issue. The management is trying to cover up something, there is no transparency. If the same had happened inside a wildlife sanctuary or a park, would the forest department have remained silent?”

Arun said the authorities are more focused on creating better infrastructure rather than taking adequate care for the welfare of deer. “It’s only a matter of time for the authorities to make IIT-M a deer-free campus just like they had made it a dog-free campus,” Arun added.

The activist added that the case is coming up for hearing Wednesday at the High Court and they are planning to bring the issue to the notice of the Chennai Commissioner as well as push the Forest department to conduct an inquiry into this issue.