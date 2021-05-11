300 oxygenated beds set up at Chennai Trade Centre; 500 more to be added soon

In Hall 1, there will be 360 beds and in Hall 2, there will be another 500 beds which are likely to be opened in the last week of May. (Express Photo)

Amidst the grave Covid-19 second wave, Chennai Corporation has launched 360 beds at Covid Care Centre in Chennai Trade Centre for public on Tuesday. Of the total beds, 300 are oxygenated beds.

Newly-appointed Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi inspected the facilities at the centre and was accompanied by Corporation Joint Commissioner (Health) Alby John Varghese among others.

Chennai Corporation Commisioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi alongside other officials inspected the 800 bed oxygen facility being readied at Chennai Trade Centre. Over 30 doctors, 60 nurses to be posted here. The centre also has sufficient mobile toilet facilities. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/7EmZQ5Mu4u — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) May 10, 2021

The CTC would be handling the moderately ill patients. Distribution lines and oxygen flow metre have been installed for each bed. “The centre is set up mainly to reduce the crowd at tertiary hospitals. Patients who are recovering from other government hospitals and those who are in need of oxygen will be referred here. As part of the initial phase, 360 beds will come into force from Wednesday, the remaining 500 beds will be open to the public soon,” a senior official from the Corporation said.

With the support of the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation, an 11KL capacity oxygen tank has been installed here. Another oxygen tank with the same capacity will also be installed soon. The centre is also equipped with more than 50 mobile toilets. Unlike last time, enough ventilation arrangements have been made this time. In Hall 1, there will be 360 beds and in Hall 2, there will be another 500 beds which are likely to be opened in the last week of May.

Health dept issues revised protocol

Meanwhile, in order to tackle the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu health department has issued a revised protocol to treat Covid-19 patients in healthcare facilities other than medical college hospitals, government hospitals, dedicated Covid hospitals, etc. As per the new order, patients with oxygen saturation level (SpO2) above 96 should not be admitted to any hospital.

Those patients with the oxygen saturation level 90-94 should be admitted in a nearby primary healthcare centre or Covid Care Centre and if the saturation level falls below 90, they need to be shifted to medical college hospitals/government hospitals/dedicated Covid-19 hospitals.