3 students in TN school issued notices after video shows boy verbally abusing teacher

Three Class 12 students of a government higher secondary school in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupattur district have been issued notices in connection with an incident in which a student verbally abused a teacher in class, officials said.

According to the officials, a botany teacher at the school located at Madanur near Ambur had asked the students to submit their practical works when he noticed that one of the students was sleeping. When he woke the boy up and asked if he had submitted his work, the student began to abuse him and even attempted to hit the teacher, they said.

The incident – which was recorded by another student in the class – went viral soon, following which the district collector issued directions for a probe and the revenue divisional officer carried out the same at the school.

“Only one student had abused and threatened the teacher. The other two students were issued notices because one of them brought a mobile phone to the class and the other encouraged the student to abuse the teacher,” revenue divisional officer (Vaniyamabadi) Gayathri Subramani told indianexpress.com. She added that the students have not been suspended.

“We have not suspended any student since the board exams are approaching. We have issued a notice through the parent-teachers’ association to the student’s guardian. If the student provides an explanation for his actions or issues an unconditional written apology to the botany teacher and if he accepts it, we may allow him to attend school. But if he does not issue an apology, the school management will initiate further action,” she said.