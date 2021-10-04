3 students of Tamil Nadu school dismissed for mocking visually impaired teacher

Three Class IX students of Puduchattiram Government Higher Secondary School near Rasipuram in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal district have been dismissed after they ridiculed a visually impaired teacher while he was taking class on Friday.

The students were allegedly making gestures mocking the teacher, dancing to a song and making a video. The incident triggered outrage after one of the students reportedly recorded it on a mobile phone and uploaded it on social media.

The headmaster of the school has issued Transfer Certificates (TC) to the two students based on the recommendation of the Parent Teacher Association (PTA).

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Namakkal District Education Officer Balasubramanian said the social science teacher is well-respected among the students. “We were having a meeting during which we came to know about this incident through news channels. It was also uploaded on YouTube. We immediately checked with the concerned school headmaster who visited the school and enquired about it. Members of the PTA and the Teachers’ Association were invited and a joint decision was taken to dismiss the students. The headmaster called the parents of the three students and issued the Transfer Certificate,” he said.