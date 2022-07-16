3 taking selfies trapped in gushing waters in Tamil Nadu rescued

Three young men got caught in the middle of an overflowing Cauvery river due to release of surplus water from the Mettur Dam in Salem district, but were rescued, police said on Friday.

The three had come to see the water-level near the dam and got into the waters to take selfies, but the level of the water increased and the trio got stuck in the middle, the police said.

Seeing them, some people informed the Fire and Rescue Services, they said.

The fire and rescue personnel managed to throw a rope to the three and they were safely brought to the shore, they added. The officials reprimanded them for entering the waters despite the administration warning not to go near the river-side, following the release of water.