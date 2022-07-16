scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 16, 2022

3 taking selfies trapped in gushing waters in Tamil Nadu rescued

The three had come to see the water-level near the dam and got into the waters to take selfies

By: PTI | Coimbatore |
July 16, 2022 9:40:43 pm
The level of the water increased and the trio got stuck in the middle, the police said.(Source: MK Stalin/Twitter/File)

Three young men got caught in the middle of an overflowing Cauvery river due to release of surplus water from the Mettur Dam in Salem district, but were rescued, police said on Friday.

The three had come to see the water-level near the dam and got into the waters to take selfies, but the level of the water increased and the trio got stuck in the middle, the police said.

Seeing them, some people informed the Fire and Rescue Services, they said.

More from Chennai

The fire and rescue personnel managed to throw a rope to the three and they were safely brought to the shore, they added. The officials reprimanded them for entering the waters despite the administration warning not to go near the river-side, following the release of water.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Bollywood hits, pop songs and semi-classical notes: ‘Penn Masala is for e...Premium
Bollywood hits, pop songs and semi-classical notes: ‘Penn Masala is for e...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — Gender gap to WPP with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — Gender gap to WPP with MCQs
From Dadabhai to Downing Street, the evolution of Indians in British poli...Premium
From Dadabhai to Downing Street, the evolution of Indians in British poli...
Watching Persuasion as a Jane Austen fan: Sense and sensibility sacrifice...Premium
Watching Persuasion as a Jane Austen fan: Sense and sensibility sacrifice...

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 16: Latest News
Advertisement