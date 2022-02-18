3 months since Chennai floods, woes far from receding for residents of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone

The incessant rains of November 2021 had brought Chennai and its neighbouring districts to a standstill. The relentless showers had caused much misery to the residents, with many claiming to have remained starved for days amid accumulated water in their neighbourbood. Several people fell sick due to the sewage-mixed rainwater and residents from all pockets complained of leeches and centipedes all over their homes.

Three months later, although the water has long receded, the problems arising from the damages due to the rains are far from getting over. From damaged storm water drains and frequent power cuts to broken roads, poor maintenance of public toilets and excess pollution, there seems to be no end to the woes.

Among other areas, those falling under the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone of the Greater Chennai Corporation seems to be the worst affected. Under this zone, the Perambur Barracks Road in Pattalam area near Puraswalkam remained underwater for more than a week in November. The issue, a recurring one for ages now, has not been resolved despite assurances from political parties during the elections, say the residents.

Chief Minister M K Stalin and other ministers of the cabinet had visited Pulianthope under Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone area during the floods. Residents said he and the other ministers had promised to improve the infrastructure in the area but nothing has been done so far.

Gangamma (56), who works with the Chennai Corporation as a sanitation worker, said the water levels reach till her neck during the rains.

“We are unable to live in peace during the monsoons. Children and old-aged people suffer a lot as we have barely anything to eat for a few days. Another major issue is the frequent power cuts — these days they are happening even on non-rainy days. Every year during the rainy season our work gets affected. At least 10-15 days we are forced to remain indoors which eventually affects our livelihood,” she said.

In a message to the government, Gangamma added, “Please help us, do something to drain out the water during the rainy season.”

Athilakshmi, who works at the Government Rajaji Hospital, said there is no way for the water to go out. In her neighbourhood, she said, many had not gone to work for a month and youngsters who completed Class XII are now going for daily wage work as their families are not in a position to pay the college fees.

She added, “The Anjaneyar Temple is a landmark of the Pattalam area. A canal passes from behind the temple and by throwing garbage and other items in it, the residents have completely choked it. No one is cleaning the blockage. The area is covered in a cloud of dust and filled with garbage. During the floods in November, the water had reached up to my hip but since I work in the healthcare sector, I had to go to work. No politicians visited our area. They had come till the main road and left.”

Athilakshmi further said, “We struggle during every rainy season. Ruling party leaders come once during the monsoons and distribute bread packets to the residents and think their responsibility is over. I have seen people not being able to go to work for over a month due to the rains.”

If the monsoons restrict residents at home, the summers see frequent power cuts in these areas. The residents say between April and June, at least 10 days each month the power goes off by 1 am and comes back only in the morning around 6 am.

Rakesh, who supplies cans of drinking water and lives in Pulianthope area, said, “When it rains, the area is filled with thick black sewage water. We have got used to it as we have no option but when outsiders visit the area, they get shocked and ask us how we survive in this condition.”

He added, “The streets get waterlogged even if it rains for just one hour. The corporation does pump out the water using high power motors but the situation is the same when it rains again. Candidates who are contesting in the urban local body polls have visited our area and have promised to resolve the issues but they won’t show their faces after the election. We have seen it all in the last 10-15 years.”

Ankaiah (74), a retired superintendent of Madras University, who has been residing in Pulianthope area for over 60 years now, said during the 2015 floods, the water level had risen to eight feet and it took the corporation close to 15 days to pump out the stagnated water. During the last floods, the water level rose to five feet, he added.

“People residing here should pray to God that no one in their families have any medical emergency during the monsoon because if that happens, there will be no one to help them. Nobody can come out of the streets and there are no transport facilities. I don’t have memories of the government laying proper roads in this area in all these years. We saw in the news that the government has sanctioned some crores of rupees to provide a makeover to Pulianthope and its surrounding areas but nothing has been done yet,” he said.

Govindaraj (62), who worked as a driver in the Chennai Corporation, said people do not want to take up houses on rent in the area due to these issues. He also claimed that due to the construction of a mega apartment in the locality, the stagnated water in the apartment is being diverted to their roads through huge pipes and since people who are associated with the apartment have influence with major political parties, the others are unable to question them.

“We are scared of the rain. When I was young, I would wait for the monsoons so that I could enjoy the rains but now I don’t want to see it at all. On rainy days, the entire stretch from the Hanuman temple looks like a sea. We cannot go out for any function or visit any place during that time. This causes depression among the residents; it takes a toll on their physical and mental health. People fall sick due to dengue and other diseases,” he said.

Rajesh, who works at a grocery store, said since the roads are very narrow, traffic congestion is a huge problem and the pollution from the vehicles also causes health hazards. He said the residents are hoping that the upcoming flyover will reduce the traffic jam in the area.

In January, the Greater Chennai Corporation announced that three new flyovers would be constructed to reduce the traffic congestion. The flyovers would be coming up at Ganesapuram subway, at the intersection of the Konnur High Road and Strahans Road and at South Usman Road at a total estimated cost of Rs 335 crore.

The Konnur High Road is a crucial point connecting Villivakkam, Perambur Jamalia via Cooks Road, Pattalam via Strahans Road and Purasawalkam via Brickkiln Road. The new flyover here is set to be built at a cost of Rs 62 crore. The two-lane bidirectional flyover would be 508-metre-long and 8.4-metre-wide.

Despite multiple attempts, Indianexpress.com could not reach the MLA of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar for a comment.