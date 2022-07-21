Updated: July 21, 2022 6:56:35 am
Three men died of electrocution in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the three deceased persons.
Aged between 40-45, three men died of electrocution when they came into contact with an electric fence put up in a farm area. Reportedly, the fence was erected by a farmer to tackle the menace of wild boars.
விழுப்புரம் மாவட்டத்தில் மின்சாரம் தாக்கி உயிரிழந்த மூவர் குடும்பத்தினருக்கு ஆறுதல் மற்றும் நிதியுதவிகளை மாண்புமிகு முதலமைச்சர் @mkstalin அவர்கள் அறிவித்துள்ளார். pic.twitter.com/fTttThJndZ
— CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) July 20, 2022
An official release said the incident happened in Brahmadesam village limits in Marakkanam taluk of Villupuram district on July 19 night. The victims belonged to Vanniper village in the same district.
Subscriber Only Stories
Chief Minister Stalin, conveying his condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families, said he has ordered financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to each of the three families, from the CM’s Public Relief Fund.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'Premium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Avinash Das has history of putting up fake posts, says police
Latest News
Eddie Murphy to lead Prime Video’s comedy movie Candy Cane Lane
3 men die of electrocution in Tamil Nadu, CM MK Stalin announces solatium
Punjab: Arrest of robber leads AGTF to shooters ‘involved’ in the killing of Moosewala
Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 2,116 fresh infections, zero deaths; 538 cases in Chennai
Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai
Punjab: Lalru school in Mohali suspends classes after 21 students test positive for Covid
Dera Bassi: 18-year-old boy killed in roof collapse
Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds Pro now open for pre-booking in India: Check price here
Yashwant and Dhankhar, to 2024 plans, TMC may set record straight at Shaheed Diwas today
Chandigarh Police cyber cell arrests Nigerian for cheating woman of Rs 3.25 lakh
Cattle-laden pickup van mows down woman Sub-Inspector in Ranchi, 1 arrested
Haryana govt spends Rs 12.5 lakh on treatment of 16 poor kids in Panchkula district