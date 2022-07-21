scorecardresearch
3 men die of electrocution in Tamil Nadu, CM MK Stalin announces solatium

Aged between 40-45, three men died of electrocution when they came into contact with an electric fence put up in a farm area. Reportedly, the fence was erected by a farmer to tackle the menace of wild boars.

By: PTI | Chennai |
Updated: July 21, 2022 6:56:35 am
An official release said the incident happened in Brahmadesam village limits in Marakkanam taluk of Villupuram district on July 19 night. The victims belonged to Vanniper village in the same district.

Chief Minister Stalin, conveying his condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families, said he has ordered financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to each of the three families, from the CM’s Public Relief Fund.

