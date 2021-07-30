Centre’s 27 pc reservation for OBCs a big win for DMK’s social justice struggle: CM Stalin

The Centre’s announcement of 27 per cent quota for OBCs in the All-India Quota scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental courses is a victory for Tamil Nadu and a huge win for DMK’s struggle for social justice, Chief Minister M K Stalin said in Chennai on Thursday.

The demand for reservation was taken up in both Houses of Parliament and also with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Prime Minister Narendra Modi by his party, he said.

In a case filed by the DMK, the Madras High Court had given a historic verdict last year upholding the OBC’s right to reservation in admission to medical courses vis-a-vis seats surrendered for All India Quota by the state, he said in a statement.

Since the Centre had not followed the reservation for the past many years, approximately 10,000 OBC aspirants had lost the opportunity in all India level to pursue medical education and students from Tamil Nadu were affected to a large extent.

Citing the Centre’s announcement that this decision would benefit nearly 1,500 OBC students in MBBS and 2,500 OBC students in post graduation (2021-22), Stalin said the DMK has made this achievement through its legal battle for social justice which has ensured medical education for a total of 4,000 aspirants from backward classes.

Terming the union government’s move as the “first win” in the struggle for social justice after the DMK assumed power in May in Tamil Nadu, Stalin said his party’s firm demand is for 50 per cent reservation for OBCs in accordance with Tamil Nadu’s 69 per cent reservation policy.

“The DMK government would take follow up action for attaining such a complete social justice. Both the DMK and the state government will continue with its determined struggle for guarding social justice, which is justice for people.”

The Centre on Thursday announced a 27-per cent quota for OBCs and 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Section in the All-India Quota scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental courses from the current academic year, 2021-22.