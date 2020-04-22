26 journalists among 76 new cases in Chennai

A senior official representing the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Public Health confirmed that all 26 journalists have been isolated in government facilities in Chennai. A senior official representing the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Public Health confirmed that all 26 journalists have been isolated in government facilities in Chennai.

As many as 26 journalists working with a Tamil TV channel are among 76 confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. The state now has 1,596 cases.

The state government’s health bulletin on Tuesday reported one more death and discharge of 178 people from various hospitals after completing treatment. Total death toll is 18 now, and number of active cases is 940.

Among the 76 cases reported on Tuesday, majority were from Chennai. Of 55 cases in Chennai city, two were primary infections and 53 were their secondary contacts, the bulletin said. Among them were 26 journalists who worked with a Tamil TV channel. Health authorities refused to confirm reports that 18 journalists of another TV news channel also tested positive on Tuesday.

A senior official representing the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Public Health confirmed that all 26 journalists have been isolated in government facilities in Chennai. The MD of the channel said they couldn’t have prevented this at a time when many reporters were bringing reports from the ground.

Don’t miss these articles on Coronavirus from the Explained section:

‣ How coronavirus attacks, step by step

‣ Mask or no mask? Why the guidance has been shifting

‣ Besides a face cover, should I wear gloves when I go outdoors?

‣ How the Agra, Bhilwara and Pathanamthitta Covid-19 containment models differ

‣ Can coronavirus damage your brain?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.