Now, 24×7 vaccination centres at 55 hospitals across Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has launched 24×7 vaccination centres in 55 government hospitals across the state. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian launched the initiative Monday at Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital.

The Minister also inaugurated a 15-bed paediatric Covid ward with ICU facility and an oxygen generator worth Rs 1.5 crore at the hospital as part of boosting infrastructure to deal with a possible third wave of the coronavirus.

Subramanian said the 24-hour vaccination centres will help travellers and working professionals to get their vaccines at any time. He added that the health department is in talks with Apollo Hospital to supply second dose Covaxin shots from batches the hospital has purchased using Rs 5 lakh from its CSR funds.

“We expect those who need to receive the second dose to be covered (under it),” he said, adding that while there is no scarcity in supply of Covishield, there is a requirement of four lakh Covaxin doses.

Meanwhile, 231 private hospitals in the city have been served notice by the Chennai Corporation for failing to update details on Covid-positive individuals. According to a release, the civic body had asked the hospitals to send details about persons who had visited them with cough or fever symptoms, those who had been discharged before the mandatory 12-day quarantine period and those who are on home quarantine.

The Corporation Commissioner had on August 13 directed representatives of private hospitals to send the details to gccpvthospitalreports@chennaicorporation.gov.in. The 231 hospitals have also been charged with failure to maintain their premises by regular spraying of disinfectant.

As of Monday, the corporation has vaccinated 1,409 senior citizens above 80 years at their homes. The government had launched the initiative on Sunday to improve vaccination coverage and make it more convenient for the elderly. Residents can call 044-2538 4520 or 044-4612 2300 to book a slot for senior citizens.

(With PTI Inputs)