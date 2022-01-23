scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 23, 2022
Must Read

200 additional beds added in ESI Hospital in Coimbatore

🔴 An additional 200 beds, including 28 with oxygen facility, were opened in the ESI Hospital in the last 72 hours as a precautionary measure, Senthil Balaji told reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration.

By: PTI | Coimbatore |
January 23, 2022 7:02:25 am
An oxygen concentrator to produce 100 litres of oxygen in a minute, donated by Rotary Club was also inaugurated. (PTI)

With increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the district, Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji on Saturday inaugurated a special ward with oxygen-bed facility in ESI Hospital in Coimbatore.

Also Read |All measures taken to prevent spread of new Covid-19 variant in Coimbatore district: TN Minister

An additional 200 beds, including 28 with oxygen facility, were opened in the ESI Hospital in the last 72 hours as a precautionary measure, Balaji told reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration.

Also Read |Rise in Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, but Chennai sees a downward trend

An oxygen concentrator to produce 100 litres of oxygen in a minute, donated by Rotary Club was also inaugurated, he said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Reacting to the raids on the premises of former AIADMK ministers, he said the DMK was fulfilling its election promises through which action was being taken against those involved in corruption.

Stating that AIADMK ministers had enlarged their size of assets in the last five years as compared to the election nominations in 2016 and 2021, the minister asked what was the reason for such an increase in these years.

More from Chennai

Balaji said he will discuss the matter of a total lockdown on Sunday with the district collector later this evening and come out with the guidelines and restrictions.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 23: Latest News

Advertisement