2 passengers from Dubai, Cambodia test positive for Covid-19 at Chennai airport

A day after a mother and her daughter, who reached Madurai from China, tested positive for Covid-19, two more passengers — one from Dubai and the other from Cambodia — who reached the Chennai airport Wednesday, tested positive for the virus.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian who reached Tiruchirapalli Wednesday to inspect the Covid-19 preventive measures taken by the authorities said all four people who tested positive for Covid-19 are asymptomatic and the health department is closely monitoring them.

Subramanian said since December 24, at four international airports in the state, including Chennai, Tiruchirapalli, Madurai and Coimbatore, passengers coming from foreign countries are being subjected to random RT-PCR tests and a mass fever screening system is in place at these airports.

The minister reiterated that based on the directions of the Union government, 100 per cent RT-PCR tests have been carried out on passengers arriving from countries like China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong.

“In the last four days, a total of 172 flights had reached these four international airports and 22,969 passengers had travelled on them. A total of 533 were subjected to RT-PCR tests. Two persons from China who reached Madurai via South Korea and Sri Lanka tested Covid-19 positive and are currently in home isolation in Srivilliputhur and are being constantly monitored. At Chennai airport, two passengers — one from Cambodia and one from Dubai — had tested positive for Covid-19. One of them hails from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh while another passenger is from Pallavaram (Chennai),” the Health Minister said.

He added that the samples of two passengers who arrived in Madurai have been sent to the state laboratory for whole genome sequencing and the result will be obtained in a few days.

The minister said there were no casualties due to Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu in the last six months due to the efforts of the government. He noted that close to 96 per cent of the eligible population was administered the first dose of the vaccine and 92 per cent got the second dose.