Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

2 arrested in Tamil Nadu for ‘diverting’ international calls using over 100 SIM cards

The police said a BSNL official forwarded them a list of 150 suspicious numbers provided by the Department of Telecommunication.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident. The officials said the accused had installed four SIM boxes, two internet routers, a laptop, and four mobile phones. Over 130 SIM cards were used for calling purposes. (File)

The Chennai Cyber Crime Police (CCB) have busted a gang involved in illegal routing of international calls following a complaint from telecom operator BSNL.

Thereafter, a police team tracked two houses in Aminjikarai in Chennai and unearthed the setup through which international calls were being routed illegally.

The accused have been identified as S Salman Sheriff (29) of Konavattam, Vellore and S Zahir Hussain (19), a native of Tripura.

The police have registered a case under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the IT act.

According to the police, Hussain had been working in Chennai for a couple of years. Sheriff, who was involved in a similar telecom exchange case, had been absconding and through a contact in Bangladesh had acquired items like SIM boxes and routers. He had sought the help of Hussain to rent a house and run the operation in Chennai.

The cops said the operation was overseen by one Mahmood in Bangladesh. The accused had received Rs 35,000 from Mahmood to set up the operation in the city.

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 07:19:44 pm
