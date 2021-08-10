2.49 crore people in Tamil Nadu vaccinated: Health Minister

Tamil Nadu is heading towards a milestone in covering more people under the inoculation drive against COVID-19, State Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said on Monday.

Soon, a couple of districts of the State would see all the people vaccinated, the Minister told reporters in Chennai.

Among the metros in the country, Chennai tops the list with 33,43,276 getting the vaccines administered.

“Of them, 23,72,964 people have got the first dose. Cumulatively, 2,49,46,793 have been inoculated,” said the Minister after inspecting a camp set up at the Central Railway Station in Chennai to screen train passengers coming from Kerala.

He said 277 passengers were subjected to the RT-PCR test upon arrival.

“Others who furnished a negative RT-PCR test report and a COVID-19 vaccination (two doses) certificate, as ordered by the Tamil Nadu government, were allowed to enter,” he said.

The screening was intensified at all entry points to the State, including the airport in Chennai, where the test kit shows the results in 13 minutes, he said.

To a question, the Minister said the Central government has permitted admission to medical courses in government-run colleges in the districts of Namakkal, Krishnagiri, Tiruppur and Dindigul.

“This move will see an intake of at least 600 students at the rate of 150 per college,” he said.

Later in Pudukottai which is 380 km away, the Minister told reporters there that the district has vaccinated 98 per cent of the physically challenged and 60 per cent of pregnant women.

The Minister alleged that PPE kits and N95 masks were bought at a high price during the previous AIADMK regime.

“The AIADMK government spent twice or thrice the sum to purchase the safety equipment and meals for the COVID-19 patients. Our action, particularly in following a proper tender process, resulted in saving Rs 20 crore to the State Exchequer,” he said.

Action would be taken on those responsible for the loss, he added.