195 new Covid cases in Tamil Nadu, maximum in Chennai

Tamil Nadu recorded 195 fresh cases of Covid-19 Wednesday even as 21 of the 38 districts recorded zero cases. Maximum cases were registered from Chennai as 95 people tested positive for the infection, followed by neighbouring Kancheepuram district which clocked 30 cases in the past 24 hours.

“After reports of a few positive Covid cases recorded in an educational institution in Kancheepuram district, based on contact tracing, 29 additional cases have been detected out of 245 samples so far and standard cluster control measures have been put in place,” the medical bulletin issued by the directorate of public health and preventive medicine read.

The overall tally of Covid cases reached 34,56,512 in the state. A total of 101 people were discharged in the past 24 hours leaving 1,021 active cases. A total of 13,762 samples were tested Wednesday, taking the cumulative tally to 6,67,30,731. With zero casualties, the toll remained at 38,025.

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan noted that although the cases in Tamil Nadu are not increasing as it has been the case in other states, they are expecting a rise, going by the trend in the last two days.

“So far symptoms have been mild and hospitalisation also has not shown any substantive or significant increase. Yet, we are not taking any chances and ensuring that we are prepared. Detailed instructions have been issued to collectors yesterday (Tuesday) and are being followed up,” he said during an event in Chennai.