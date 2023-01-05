19-year-old woman in Tamil Nadu set ablaze by male colleague, dies

A 19-year-old woman in Tamil Nadu succumbed to burn injuries Thursday after she was set ablaze allegedly by her male friend in Tiruppur district the previous day, the police said.

An officer attached to the Palladam police station told indianexpress.com, the young woman, identified as Puja, had suffered 90 per cent burns in the incident that took place around 3 pm on Wednesday. The police said the accused Lokesh, 22, was Puja’s colleague at a garment unit. The woman was staying at her relative’s house in Rayarpalayam town.

According to the officer, an argument broke out between the two when they met at a secluded place near Pothampalayam. “In a fit of rage, Lokesh poured petrol on Puja, set her ablaze and fled the spot. Puja then ran fanatically to the main road for help. Soon the onlookers helped the woman and informed the Palladam police who reached the spot and rushed the woman to government hospital in Palladam from where she was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital,” the officer said.

The police have booked Lokesh under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“We are yet to nab the accused. He is in hospital for medical procedures. A case was registered. The charge will now be altered to 302 (murder) of the IPC. The woman passed away around 5.30 am today (Thursday). We will get to know the complete details of the incident only after the completion of post-mortem. Further inquiry is on,” he said.