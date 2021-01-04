19-year-old kills cousin who attempted to rape her

The deceased, Ajith (25), was a relative of the woman and had been staying in the same village.

A 19-year-old woman stabbed her cousin to death after he allegedly tried to rape her, Tamil Nadu police said. The incident happened on January 2 in Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu.

The deceased, Ajith (25), was a relative of the woman and had been staying in the same village. Ajith, who was unemployed and an alcoholic, separated from his wife and two kids six months ago. Ajith also had many criminal cases pending against him, police said.

On the day of the incident, Ajith had followed the woman into an abandoned area where she went to relieve herself. “At knifepoint, Ajith held her and attempted to sexually assault her. The woman pleaded him to let her go, but Ajith had attacked her and threatened to kill her if she doesn’t obey him. The woman pushed him and Ajith, who was in a state of inebriation, had fallen off. The woman had then picked the knife and stabbed him and ran away,” the police said.

The woman had then approached the police and narrated the whole incident. The police had then visited the area and sent Ajith’s body for postmortem. “A case has been registered under section 302. We are investigating into the case, no arrests have been made till now,” the Sholavaram police said.