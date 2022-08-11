1,000 year-old antique idols seized in Tamil Nadu

Updated: August 11, 2022 8:37:29 am
Five ancient idols, said to be atleast 1,000 years-old, were among the 8 recovered from a hideout in Swamimalai in Thanjavur district, the Tamil Nadu Idol Wing CID said on Wednesday.
Exquisitely carved idols of Goddess Bogasakti Amman, weighing 200 kg, 2 idols of Buddha, in seated and standing postures, Andal and Lord Vishnu – all said to be over 1,000 year-old besides the idols of Nataraja said to be 100 year-old, Goddess Sivakami and Ramana Maharshi were seized during the raid.
The seized idols are said to be worth several crores of rupees in the international market.
Following an unsuccessful search at the Kodambakkam residence of G Masilamani, named in the idol wing theft case in Sivakanchi, the Idol Wing police rushed to Swamimalai and conducted a raid at his hideout on August 9 after obtaining a search warrant.
The team first unearthed an antique idol of Nataraja. Subsequently, when the team intensified the search, it tumbled upon 7 other idols.
Congrats! To my team for a rich haul of five high value #antique #idols> 1000 years old worth crores in the international market fromhideout of a #idol thief in Swamimalai. The idols include Meenakshi, Vishnu,BogashakthiAmman. @tnpoliceoffl, @TNDIPRNEWS,@CMOTamilnadu #IPS,#Police pic.twitter.com/qy6FNJEY5S
— Jayanth Murali IPS, DGP, Author of “42 Mondays” (@jayantmuraliips) August 10, 2022
Antiquity certificates were found during the search. These high value antique idols are worth several crores in the international market, Idol Wing CID DGP K Jayanth Murali, said.
“During the search, evidence pertaining to the idols’ antiquity issued by the Archeology Survey of India (ASI) for the metal idol of Goddess Bhogasakti on January 12, 2017 and for Vishnu and Buddha idols on October 3, 2011 kept hidden in a closet was also unearthed,” he said.
The idols were concealed since there were no documentary evidence to prove the ownership. The team seized the idols in the presence of witnesses and would find out from which temples they were stolen.
Masilamani, from whose premises the idols were seized, did not possess any valid documents to show ownership nor
origin of the idols.
An FIR was registered based on a complaint by inspector Indira, Idol Wing CID, Kumbakonam range.
