scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

1,000 year-old antique idols seized in Tamil Nadu

The seized idols are said to be worth several crores of rupees in the international market.

By: PTI | Chennai |
Updated: August 11, 2022 8:37:29 am
The team first unearthed an antique idol of Nataraja. Subsequently, when the team intensified the search, it tumbled upon 7 other idols. (Twitter/@KJayanthMurali)

Five ancient idols, said to be atleast 1,000 years-old, were among the 8 recovered from a hideout in Swamimalai in Thanjavur district, the Tamil Nadu Idol Wing CID said on Wednesday.

Exquisitely carved idols of Goddess Bogasakti Amman, weighing 200 kg, 2 idols of Buddha, in seated and standing postures, Andal and Lord Vishnu – all said to be over 1,000 year-old besides the idols of Nataraja said to be 100 year-old, Goddess Sivakami and Ramana Maharshi were seized during the raid.

The seized idols are said to be worth several crores of rupees in the international market.

Following an unsuccessful search at the Kodambakkam residence of G Masilamani, named in the idol wing theft case in Sivakanchi, the Idol Wing police rushed to Swamimalai and conducted a raid at his hideout on August 9 after obtaining a search warrant.

The team first unearthed an antique idol of Nataraja. Subsequently, when the team intensified the search, it tumbled upon 7 other idols.

Antiquity certificates were found during the search. These high value antique idols are worth several crores in the international market, Idol Wing CID DGP K Jayanth Murali, said.

“During the search, evidence pertaining to the idols’ antiquity issued by the Archeology Survey of India (ASI) for the metal idol of Goddess Bhogasakti on January 12, 2017 and for Vishnu and Buddha idols on October 3, 2011 kept hidden in a closet was also unearthed,” he said.

The idols were concealed since there were no documentary evidence to prove the ownership. The team seized the idols in the presence of witnesses and would find out from which temples they were stolen.
Masilamani, from whose premises the idols were seized, did not possess any valid documents to show ownership nor
origin of the idols.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwisePremium
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwise
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’Premium
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’
Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO, agreed to ke...Premium
Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO, agreed to ke...
Advertisement

An FIR was registered based on a complaint by inspector Indira, Idol Wing CID, Kumbakonam range.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 08:35:30 am

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China?

5

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar

Featured Stories

State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
Explained: What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Donald Trump to not answer...
Explained: What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Donald Trump to not answer...
Will Nitish Kumar be PM face against Modi in 2024? Why that's easier said...
Will Nitish Kumar be PM face against Modi in 2024? Why that's easier said...
Nitish's 6th experiment in 10 years; only constants are CM post, state's ...
Nitish's 6th experiment in 10 years; only constants are CM post, state's ...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
3 Army personnel killed, 2 hurt as militants attack camp at Rajouri
Kashmir

3 Army personnel killed, 2 hurt as militants attack camp at Rajouri

How Naik Chinta Bahadur's 'reincarnation' lives on for this Army battalion
Himachal Pradesh

How Naik Chinta Bahadur's 'reincarnation' lives on for this Army battalion

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states
What's next for BJP?

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states

Premium
Shashi Tharoor to receive France's highest civilian award
Delhi Confidential

Shashi Tharoor to receive France's highest civilian award

Premium
Arjun Kapoor reveals why he took ‘baby steps’ to go public with Malaika
Koffee with Karan

Arjun Kapoor reveals why he took ‘baby steps’ to go public with Malaika

Azamgarh youth’s family says ATS wrongly arrested him
I-Day ‘terror attack plot’

Azamgarh youth’s family says ATS wrongly arrested him

Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than done
Explained

Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than done

Premium
Sushil Modi: 'Nitish aides approached us over his wish to be V-P'

Sushil Modi: 'Nitish aides approached us over his wish to be V-P'

Premium
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwise

Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwise

Premium
Forced to prescribe bed rest to TMC leader, claims doctor
Cattle smuggling case

Forced to prescribe bed rest to TMC leader, claims doctor

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement