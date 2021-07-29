100-year-old CPM leader to donate cash prize to CM’s Covid-19 relief fund

Chief Minister MK Stalin said that Sankaraiah has made a great contribution towards the growth of Tamil Nadu and the cause of Tamils. (File Photo)

100-year-old CPM leader N Sankaraiah, who is slated to received the ‘Thagaisal Thamizhar’ award that was instituted by the MK Stalin-led DMK government to honour personalities for their eminent contribution to the betterment of Tamil Nadu and the Tamils, has said that he will donate the cash prize to the Chief Minister’s Covid-19 relief Fund.

In a statement, Stalin had said that the decision to honour Sankaraiah was taken at a meeting chaired by him where the minister for Industries, Tamil official language, Tamil culture and archaeology Thangam Thennarasu and Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu were also present. Stalin said the committee chose the centenarian who entered public life at a very young age, became a student leader, and then participated in the country’s freedom struggle and served the people as member of the legislative assembly.

Stalin added that Sankaraiah has made great contributions towards the growth of Tamil Nadu and the cause of Tamils. He announced that Sankaraiah would be honoured with a certificate alongside a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh on August 15 as part of the Independence Day celebrations in Chennai.

Sankaraiah, a three-time MLA, thanked the Chief Minister and said he accepts the award which was provided in recognition of his service and added that he would be donating the cash prize to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Covid-19 Relief Fund.

In a statement, he said, “From the time I was a student, I have worked for the welfare of Tamils, the freedom of the nation, and for the betterment of working class as much as I can. I have travelled on the path of the Marxian Ideology that aims to create an exploitation-free socialist society. I will continue doing this service till my last breath.”