1 killed, 8 injured in blast at illegal cracker unit near Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi

One person was killed and eight others injured in an explosion Friday at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit at Thayilpatti town in Virudhunagar district’s Vembukottai. The unit on SPM street functioned out of residential premises and was manufacturing crackers ahead of the upcoming Deepavali festival.

Identifying the deceased as Shanmugaraja (52), police said they have registered an FIR against the illegal unit under section 9B (1) (a) of the Indian Explosives Act and section 304 (2) of the IPC.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and took the injured to Sivakasi government hospital. The injured have been identified as unit owner Balamurugan (32), Muthu Selvi (35), Selvakumari (40), Muthu Kaleeshwari (28), Suganthi (24), Seethalakshmi (38), Muthuraj (45) and Selvi (35).

As per reports, the firecrackers started bursting one after the other around 9.30 am even as many employees were busy working in the tarpaulin shed. Local reports said the crackers kept bursting for nearly 20 minutes and by the time it subsided, the entire house had collapsed. Houses nearby also sustained damages.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Sathur DSP Nagaraj said the unit did not have a licence. While Selvi has sustained 10 per cent burns, Seethalakshmi has 35 per cent burns and the rest have more than 40 per cent burn injuries.

Despite stringent measures by the government, Virudhunagar district frequently witnesses explosions in firecracker units. As per reports, blasts have taken place in at least 10 units in the region since January this year. Special teams formed to inspect safety violations had recently suspended the operations of nearly 70 units.