Youth carrying bundles of cash worth Rs 28 lakh caught at Chennai Central railway station

A 21-year-old youth was arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Chennai Central station on Tuesday morning for carrying bundles of currency notes worth Rs 28 lakh without any valid proof. He was handed over to the income tax officials for further questioning.

At around 5:30 am on Tuesday, an express train from Andhra Pradesh reached platform 3. The police found a person leaving the train without any baggage. RPF sub-inspector Akansha Singh and constable Manoj questioned the man. His contradictory responses raised the police’s suspicion and he was brought to higher officials for interrogation.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Sivanesan, the railway police inspector, Chennai Central, said the man had a towel tied to his abdomen like a belt and when he removed it, they found seven bundles of Rs 2000 currency notes.

“His name is K Chandrasekhar and he hails from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. He works in a jewellery shop there and the shop owner had asked him to transfer the money to a man. He had planned to transfer the cash to a person waiting outside the station and return back to his hometown,” the police said.

The police said Chandrasekhar had visited the Central station a couple of days ago without any cash as a dry run.

The RPF, on extra vigil to avoid smuggling of alcohol from neighbouring states To Tamil Nadu in the wake of the state-wide lockdown, had been monitoring passengers closely at the railway station.