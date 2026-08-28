2 of every 3 children confirmed with Chandipura in Gujarat have died; toll at 28

The Kutch administration said a team had surveyed the affected area to investigate the possible carriers of the Chandipura virus. (Express File Photo)

The death toll among children in Gujarat’s current Chandipura virus outbreak has risen to 28, six more than the 22 deaths last officially confirmed on August 3, the state government said in a statement Thursday.

The death toll in the current outbreak, in which the first case was reported on June 30, is now equal to the number of children who had both Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and laboratory-confirmed Chandipura Vesiculovirus (CHPV) infection during the last major outbreak in 2024.

The state government also said 324 suspected cases had been reported across Gujarat and in border districts of Rajasthan. Of these, 42 children have been confirmed to have contracted CHPV.