Zoomcar: 2 held for stealing from car rental using fake IDs

A MEMBER of an interstate gang involved in stealing hired cars from the car rental company Zoomcar was arrested, on Sunday. Accorrding to the police, one of the accused, Mangi Lal (24), was already in police custody in connection with a stolen two-wheelers’ case, since February 19, whose interrogation led to the arrest of the second accused, identified as Madan Chaudhary (24). The two are from Rajasthan, and are drivers by profession. Three Hyundai Cretas, which were hired from Indore, Rajasthan and Chandigarh, and two stolen two-wheelers were recovered from their possession. The color of the cars were changed by the accused. The gang is supposedly active in many states including Chandigarh, and hired the vehicles by submitting fake identity documents to the company.

“We arrested one of the accused, Mangi Lal, on February 19 in connection with two stolen two-wheelers from Chandigarh. One of the stolen two-wheelers was found in his possession at the time of his arrest. His interrogation gave us a tip-off about the interstate gang involved in taking away hired four-wheelers on fake identity proofs. We extended his police remand. He disclosed about his associate, Madan Chaudhary, on February 27. Three Hyundai Cretas were recovered from them,” Inspector Amanjot Singh, incharge Operations Cell, said.

Sources said that the interrogation of the accused revealed that after taking away the cars, they removed the GPS systems and changed the color of the vehicles. All three Hyundai Cretas were painted white. The Hyundai Creta, which belongs to Zoomcar, was taken away from near IT Park in Chandigarh. Indore and Mumbai police were also informed about the recovery of the two Cretas.