Zoom boom: PGI sees a jump in nose jobs

In the last three years, a 28-eight-year-old Panchkula-based architect had visited several clinics in both Chandigarh and Delhi for undergoing rhinoplasty, commonly known as a nose job, a surgery that changes the shape of the nose. She wasn’t comfortable with the options offered and also felt a lack of transparency and a comfort level with the practitioners she had met.

“I wasn’t ever happy with the appearance of my nose, and always wanted a smaller one. Somehow, during the pandemic, when things were slow, we had time for ourselves and looked at ourselves more closely. That is why I decided to take the plunge and contacted the PGI for the surgery, where I met Prof Sunil Gaba, a senior plastic surgeon, with whom there was an immediate trust factor. The first thing he told me was that I was perfect in his eyes, but he would respect my decision to change. There were a number of counselling sessions with the surgeon, one included my parents as well, and about six months back, after a waiting period, I underwent the surgery, which lasted more than six hours,” says the young woman.

During the post-surgery period, she experienced swelling on the tip of the nose for about two weeks, and also the release of some fluids, but not too much pain. Ask her if her friends or colleagues have noticed the change and she says, “I am very pleased with the outcome. It’s not for anyone else, but my own self, that I decided to go for the surgery, for beauty is a personal matter.”

Prof Sunil Gaba, Department of Plastic Surgery, PGI, Chandigarh, says in the last year there has been an almost 20 per cent increase in cosmetic surgery, with the department doing close to 50 surgeries in 2021-22, with many surgeries being postponed or put on hold due to a rise in Covid cases in the year. The pandemic, says Prof Gaba, was an overwhelming and distressing time for one and all, including the medical fraternity, “Yet, certain areas witnessed interesting changes. One of them was the ripple effect of plastic surgery. People between the age group of 25 and 45 thronged the plastic surgery centres/departments for rectification of facial features like eye bags, wrinkles, sagging skin and even minute deformities of the nose as they had more time to look and their faces and became more aware of the apparent imperfections during the lockdown,” adds Prof Gaba, who during Covid has also done a number of reconstruction surgeries of patients of Mucormycosis, who had severe defects involving the mid-face bone, eyeball, and the palatal.

The unanticipated ‘Zoom Boom’ was a crucial factor, he notes, for it gave a new perspective. Video calls made people super-critical about their looks and there was a sudden appetite for aesthetic transformations. The work-from-home culture facilitated such surgeries as patients could recover at home in plain sight, lack of social events and vacations were also contributing factors, as people could spare money and time for these procedures.

Twenty-six-year-old Canada-based medical equipment technician, who was back home in Chandigarh for a vacation, says she opted for rhinoplasty in June this year at the Department of Plastic Surgery at PGI for both aesthetic and medical purposes. A fall at the age of six and the injury pushed in her nose and at that age, she had pronounced that “one day I will get plastic surgery for my nose”. Apart from the small size of the nostrils, which caused difficulty in breathing and frequent nose bleeds because of the cold, she wasn’t happy with her broadened nose bridge. “I felt my nose was too big for my face and wanted the change. The pandemic gave me time to spend more months here and do my work from home, so I opted for the surgery, as I would get time to recover and also get care. My mother was very scared, but my father was supportive. I had five counselling sessions with the consulting doctor at the Department of Plastic Surgery, who wanted to know if I was sure I wanted to go ahead with it, and finally, when he was convinced, we went ahead about three months back. He fixed the bridge of my nose and gave it such a beautiful shape. The four days after the surgery were very painful, but now apart from a bit of swelling, there is no other issue. I can breathe better; my face looks symmetrical and girlish and now I am ready to go back to Canada and start work again,” she smiles.

A patient after a rhinoplasty procedure has to be in the hospital for two-three days, with a splint on the nose for two weeks, and the swelling takes about six months to completely go and about a year for the results to show. There is a long waiting time at the PGI for cosmetic procedures, sometimes more than six months, and the cost of rhinoplasty is about Rs 20,000 to 25,000.

“Although Indian skin doesn’t sag as much before the age of 50, people wanted face-lifts and nose jobs for self-improvisation which boosted their self-confidence and self-esteem. The nose being the most prominent feature of the face, we had scores of patients seeking rhinoplasty. We have been performing such surgeries before the lockdown but the number was less. It has become a part of the physical and mental transformation of mankind. People have become confident and transparent about cosmetic enhancement which was earlier a forte for celebrities,” adds Prof Gaba.

Seeing your face in the mirror, reflects Prof Gaba, is altogether different from seeing it on the screen with a front-facing camera. There is a virtual distortion of the nose causing concern to the person who has to confront his/her image while on a video call. Prof Gaba says he is on average doing four to five cases of rhinoplasty, with the surgery being technically demanding and requiring at least five to six hours.

“Many patients come with a certain mindset, some get pictures of the kind of nose they want, a sharp tip, narrow base, but my approach is to have three to four counselling sessions with them, for, before any surgery, it is important to understand the complications, the post-surgery issues, how the surgery has to improve both the appearance and the breathing. It is important for them to know what they want, and what I can do, and we use pre-operative software and photographs to make the patients understand that a change of shape must complement the other features of the face, for we cannot objectify the surgery. Social media is also responsible for the picture-perfect image/concept. There is so much content of photoshopping and photo-morphing which is influencing the younger generation to acquire this perfect image in real life. But we need to strike a balance. Now we also take video consent of some patients, so that there is nothing lost in translation and we give them time to think over everything. Over the course of my career, I have visited many top centres of plastic surgery around the world, and it is important that people do not walk into inexperienced hands by visiting online clinics.”

In terms of the body, a sedentary lifestyle also caused an unexpected weight gain thus high-definition liposuction became very popular, adds Prof Gaba and there was considerable interest in butt lifts, tummy tucks and breast augmentation procedures. “In men, gynecomastia, swollen male breast tissue caused by a hormone imbalance was an issue for which we received many queries and offered surgeries.”

Post-pandemic, says Dr A B Prabhu, consultant, Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Mohali, the department witnessed a rising trend towards cosmetic procedures like gynecomastia surgeries and also nose jobs, as people had more time at hand, were working from home, and also looking at each other more closely during video meetings.

“The age group ranged from late teens to the middle-aged. Open or closed rhinoplasty is the most rewarding surgery to correct the most prominent feature on the face. Problems like crooked nose deviated nose, depressed nose post-trauma nasal deformities and bulbous nose which does not suit one’s face can be addressed. It is a daycare procedure and patients can go home the same day also depending on surgical correction involving dressing and splint is kept for a few days. It is a procedure that costs around Rs 75,000 to Rs 85,000. Each patient has a unique set of problems, anatomical structure, and expectations, and living up to them and addressing them is the most challenging and rewarding experience for a plastic surgeon.”

People who had lost weight during the pandemic, adds Dr Prabhu, opted for non-invasive methods like Botox fillers or thread lifts for fine lines and sagging skin, and a spike in hair transplants, abdominoplasty, and breast reduction surgeries were also seen post-pandemic. “No cosmetic procedures were performed until the patient was seen physically in the OPD and the aesthetic concerns were addressed. Unless the patient and the surgeon were not on the same page in identifying the problem, and achieving the final aesthetic solutions were clearly understood, explained and consent taken.”