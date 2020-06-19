Schools should not use Zoom app for online classes, parents’ body writes to UT Adviser

The letter also added that though Zoom is an American company, most of its offices and staff are from mainland China and schools should boycott the app. The letter also added that though Zoom is an American company, most of its offices and staff are from mainland China and schools should boycott the app.

The Chandigarh Parents’ Association (CPA) has written a letter to UT Advisor Manoj Parida requesting him to instruct schools to discontinue Zoom application as a platform for virtual learning. The letter claims that since the MHA has released an advisory against the use of Zoom, schools should operate in accordance with it and cease the use of the application immediately.

“The MHA’s Computer Response Team warned that the app is prone to hacking and issued an advisory to both users and the operators who use Zoom”, stated the letter, adding that the app leaves users vulnerable to remote attackers who can steal log in details from the system and provide access to cyber criminals to more such sensitive information stored in people’s digital devices.

According to the letter signed by CPA president Nitin Goyal, most private schools in Chandigarh continue to use Zoom app to teach students, thereby “ignoring the risks involved, and also the MHA guidelines”.

“Most of the children using Zoom for attending online classes are usually unguarded and are too young to take the required technical precautions and safety measures as advised by the MHA,” stated Goyal in the letter to the UT Advisor.

The letter also added that though Zoom is an American company, most of its offices and staff are from mainland China and schools should boycott the app as “a tribute to our martyred soldiers”, referring to the casualties at the Indo-China border in Galwan valley.

