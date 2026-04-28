FIR filed against SBP Sunshine for alleged land grab, vandalism, assault

In the FIR, the complainant further alleged that the accused took away CCTV cameras, a DVR system, solar panels, other valuables and cash from the site. (Credits: Pexels)

Zirakpur police has registered a case against real estate company SBP Sunshine Private Limited directors Amandeep Singla, Pradeep Singla, Sandeep Longowalia, Sarthak Garg, along with 10-12 unidentified persons, under 14 sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on charges of attempted land grab, vandalism, assault, robbery and criminal intimidation. Police said raids are underway to arrest the accused, but no arrests have been made so far.

According to the FIR, the case was registered at the Zirakpur police station at 1.40 pm on April 25. Complainant Shivjeet Singh Sidhu, a resident of Sector 10-A, Chandigarh, alleged that around 1:20 am on April 25, 10 to 12 armed men forcibly entered his land in Nabha village.