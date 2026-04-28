FIR filed against SBP Sunshine for alleged land grab, vandalism, assault

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Zirakpur police has registered a case against real estate company SBP Sunshine Private Limited directors Amandeep Singla, Pradeep Singla, Sandeep Longowalia, Sarthak Garg, along with 10-12 unidentified persons, under 14 sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on charges of attempted land grab, vandalism, assault, robbery and criminal intimidation. Police said raids are underway to arrest the accused, but no arrests have been made so far.
According to the FIR, the case was registered at the Zirakpur police station at 1.40 pm on April 25. Complainant Shivjeet Singh Sidhu, a resident of Sector 10-A, Chandigarh, alleged that around 1:20 am on April 25, 10 to 12 armed men forcibly entered his land in Nabha village.
Sidhu alleged that the accused first scaled the boundary wall, assaulted caretaker Manoj Sharma, held him captive, and threatened to kill him. Later, two excavators were allegedly used to demolish the gate, boundary wall, a room built for the gardener, a store room and other structures on the property.
In the FIR, the complainant further alleged that the accused took away CCTV cameras, a DVR system, solar panels, other valuables and cash from the site. A car parked on the premises was also vandalised, and around Rs 4,500 in cash was allegedly stolen from it.
Investigating officer Labh Singh said Sidhu alleged that the attack was carried out with the intention of forcibly taking over his land, as it was allegedly being sought as an access route for SBP’s Monte Fiore project. Sidhu claimed he has been in possession of the land since 2006 and had earlier also faced pressure to give it up.
SP (rural) Manpreet Singh said that the police have registered the FIR under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 127(2), 331(6), 305, 331(4), 191(3), 190, 329(3), 62, 351(3), 324(4), 61(2) and 333 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated an investigation.
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