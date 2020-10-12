Zirakpur road rage incident: Father of a 10-month-old, victim was ‘sharp, had established a company in a short span’

Father of a 10-month-old boy, Anil had got married in 2015. He was shot dead at VIP road in Zirakpur early Saturday morning, by a group of six to seven people, after a brawl between two groups.

The 34-year-old Zirakpur road rage victim, a native of Himachal Pradesh, Anil Kumar had been ‘sharp’ in studies and had managed to establish his business in a short span of time, recall his family members.

Anil had set up an elevator repair company, Kite Elevator, three years ago, which he was running along with his elder brother.

The victim’s brother Sunil told The Indian Express that the company which operates in Mohali, Chandigarh and Panchkula was registered on Anil’s name and he had worked hard to set it up. “In a span of just 2-3 years, Anil had established his company and was successfully running it,” he added.

Sunil further said that he, along with Anil, had come to their native place at Himachal’s Mandi district about10 days ago . He said, “On Friday, he drove his wife and his 10-month-old son to his in-laws house, after which he went to Zirakpur to meet his friend, Mani and attend to a complaint in Panchkula. I was shocked on getting the news of his demise.”

Sunil said, Anil had done his schooling from Model School at Sector 28, pursued Bachelors in Education and a masters degree in Bio-technology.

He said that before the incident, Anil had spoken to their mother Geeta at around 10.30 pm and told her, he was going to have dinner. “The last time my mother spoke to him, he said he was about to have dinner, but this happened,” Sunil added.

Prime accused yet to be arrested, one rounded up

Mohali: Zirakpur police are yet to arrest the culprits who had shot dead Himachal Pradesh resident, Anil Kumar, in a road rage incident. The police, however, rounded up a HP man who was allegedly with the culprits at the time of the incident.

Sources in the police said, a man identified as Ramesh Kumar from Mandi district of HP was rounded up. He is said to have a business of sale and purchase of cars at Phase VII.

Prime accused in the case, Happy Brar, a resident of Bandar Jatana village in Faridkot is yet to be arrested. Sources said, he had been living in Zirakpur.

Sources in the police also revealed that about two months ago, Brar and his friends were stopped by the PCR on airport road and they were allegedly carrying licensed weapons in their vehicles. Brar was let off after police officials checked the weapons’ licenses.

Happy Brar and six others, including a woman, have been booked for murder. ENS

