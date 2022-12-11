Zirakpur peddler’s aide nabbed with 1.2 kilos of heroin

Three days after the arrest of a Zirakpur-based notorious drug peddler, Amit Sharma, by the UT Police, one of Sharma’s associates identified as Ajay Kumar, 24, was arrested from his rented accommodation in the village Raipur Khurd.

At least 1.255kg heroin, worth around Rs 5 crore, was recovered from Kumar, police said.

The police had recovered 2.01kg heroin worth around Rs 10 crore was recovered from Sharma’s possession.

The various modi operandi used by the two, who, police suspect, may be a part of a bigger syndicate involving Nigerian nationals, was revealed during their interrogation. According to officials, inventive ways like the cavity between small size steel milk containers, steel boxes, cold cream cases, etc., were some of the objects being used by them in the city, who have been supplying heroin in small quantities to their customers. These inventive ways are used to avoid the suspicion of police personnel.

“Their joint interrogation revealed the modi operandi. The drug was carried in a steel container (milk doli). On the top container was ghee and at the bottom the drug was kept. There were also two cases of cold cream, the top one with cold cream and at the bottom one with heroin, which was recovered. The narcotics were sold through cold cream containers so that nobody suspected. The heroin was given to Kumar by the main supplier Sharma. In exchange, Kumar was paid Rs 5,000 per day by Sharma. He had been selling heroin for the past two to three years and earned a lot of money from which he cleared his loan amounting Rs 70 lakh, purchased one flat and two shops in Zirakpur,” SSP (UT) Kuldeep Singh Chahal, said.

Inspector Narinder Patial said, “A majority of the consumers of heroin, who used to purchase the drugs from Kumar and Sharma, are from Himachal. They came to Chandigarh and its periphery to procure the heroin. The names of three Nigerian nationals settled in Delhi surfaced during the interrogation of Sharma. The Nigerians had given at least six mobile phones to Sharma to communicate with them and his customers. Multiple raids are being conducted at many places including the native house of Sharma in Saharanpur in UP”. A team comprising SP (City) Shruti Arora is investigating the case.

Cross border connection

SSP Chahal said that, “As per the interrogation of two, we have not ruled out the cross-border connection of main accused Amit Sharma in this drug syndicate. Though Delhi links were established, we need time to explore the leads towards his cross-border connections. Sharma, who underwent sentencing in at least 15 cases in Ambala, was operating his drug business from Zirakpur”.

NCB to join ops

The seizure of 3.265kg heroin by Chandigarh Police has raised many concerns pertaining to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), an exclusive agency that solves narcotics smuggling cases stationed in Chandigarh. Sources said that a team of NCB officials is likely to join the ongoing Chandigarh Police investigation. With the availability of a vast surveillance system with NCB, more revelations are expected. The NCB has its regional office in Mohali.

Supply queries through messages

The cell phones of Sharma were overloaded with text messages from his regular customers enquiring about the supply for the last three days. A source said, “We keep his cell phone active. One of us replied to a message saying that supply has not been received. The customer sensed that something was wrong and switched off his phone. Sharma was using code language to communicate with the customers”.