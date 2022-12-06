scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Zirakpur murder: Two held from Bihar

Police identified the arrested accused as Pawan Singh Rana, and his brother Jhunu Kumar, who they said were picked up from Bihar.

The police officials said that both the accused were carpenters by profession and had started living on rent in the same Ekta Vihar residence, where the victim used to stay.
Zirakpur police on Monday arrested two men and claimed to have cracked the murder case of a woman, who was found dead in Baltana on November 24.

According to the police, the 35-year-old woman, identified as Gayatri, was killed by the men after a petty tiff over the use of a washroom. Gayatri was found with her throat slit at her home in Ekta Vihar locality in Baltana on November 24. The family members of the victim had suspected that their neighbour was behind the murder, following which the police registered a murder case and launched investigations.

Police identified the arrested accused as Pawan Singh Rana, and his brother Jhunu Kumar, who they said were picked up from Bihar. SSP Dr Sandeep Garg on Monday said that a police team — under the supervision of DSP Zirakpur Bikram Brar — had relied on human and technical inputs to crack the murder case.

The SSP added that the arrests were carried out with the help of other state police forces — namely Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh (UP). A number of possible hideouts of the men were raided and the duo finally nabbed from Motihari in Bihar.

The police officials said that both the accused were carpenters by profession and had started living on rent in the same Ekta Vihar residence, where the victim used to stay.

The officials said that the victim allegedly used to object to the use of the common washroom by the accused, which enraged them and led to the murder.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 07:14:01 am
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in Rajasthan

