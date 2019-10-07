Zirakpur MC to crack down on illegal constructions

In the wake of a showroom building’s collapse in Peermuchalla on Friday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan directed the Zirakpur Municipal Council officials to check for illegal constructions in the city and take action against the owners of the same. The police is yet to arrest the contractors booked for using sub-standard material in the construction of the showroom.

The DC told Chandigarh Newsline that he asked the Municipal Corporation officials to submit a report regarding the incident and also probe into the details of the violation of building by-laws.

“It came to my notice that there were violations in Zirakpur as far as construction is concerned. We will check and also take note of the types of violations being done in the construction of buildings. In the case of the showroom building collapse, the owner was not allowed to construct the second floor,” the DC said.

Sources in Zirakpur MC said that there were hundreds of buildings where alterations were being done by the owners without taking permission and by violating the building by-laws. “In the past when the under-construction flats collapsed in Peermuchalla, it came to light that the owners had permission for the construction of only a single-storey independent house, but the builder constructed two apartments. It is not the only case, there are many such instances where people have constructed illegal buildings,” an MC officer said.

Meanwhile, the police are yet to arrest the contractor, Rahul, who was booked for using sub-standard material for the building’s construction. Dhakoli Station House Officer (SHO) Sub-Inspector Sumit Mor said that they will arrest the accused soon.

The MC is also yet to take action against the showroom’s owner, who was carrying out the construction without permission.