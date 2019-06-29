In Punjab’s Zirakpur, farmers use sewerage water to irrigate fields

Farmers in Shatabgarh and Chatt village are irrigating their fields with sewerage water, not only playing with the health of other people but also polluting the soil. Officials from the agriculture department said that they will look into the matter.

According to information, the farmers irrigate their fields by lifting the sewerage water from the main sewerage line which crosses through the villages with the use of small pumps.

An agriculture official told Chandigarh Newsline that the farmers must take the advice of the agriculture department before using the water. The officer added that sewerage water affects the quality of the products.

The villages in the periphery of Zirakpur produces vegetables which are supplied to Chandigarh and Mohali and other towns like Derabassi and Zirakpur. The sewerage water can affect the quality of vegetables which are consumed by thousands of people every day.

Derabassi Agriculture Officer, Baldev Singh Brar, said that they did not test the water being used by the farmers for irrigating their fields. He added that they will check the water if farmers are using it.

When asked about how the sewerage water could affect the quality of soil and products, Brar explained that sewerage water contains heavy metals which can permanently damage the fertility of the soil and make the land barren. Explaining further, Brar said that the Zirakpur Municipal Council claim that they treat the sewerage water, but it has not been tested for use for irrigation purposes.

“The water in village ponds could be used for irrigation purposes after treating it, but the sewerage in Zirakpur also contains industrial waste which could be dangerous,” he added.