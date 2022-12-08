Zirakpur-based drug peddler arrested, 2.1 kg heroin seized

THE CHANDIGARH Police claimed to have seized 2.1 kg heroin, worth around Rs 10 crore in the international market, with the arrest of a drug peddler, Amit Sharma, 41, on Wednesday. Sharma, a resident of Oasis Green Society on Patiala Road in Zirakpur, Mohali, has a notorious background.

Police said that the consignments were to be delivered in Chandigarh and Kharar.

At least 15 cases, five of drug peddling and others including thefts and dacoities, were registered against him in Ambala. Police said that earlier, Sharma used to sell opium and charas, and later shifted to heroin, one and a half years ago.

Sharma, a native of Saharanpur in UP once ran a fruit stall outside the Ambala railway station around ten years ago.

He earned a huge amount of black money selling narcotics and purchased a flat in Zirakpur and bought many cars, which he randomly sold further, police said.

“A team of the district crime cell headed by Inspector Narinder Patial arrested Sharma as he was coming in his car near poultry farm light point on Dakshin Marg Wednesday.

The heroin was stored in the car. Sharma’s name figured during the interrogation of a peddler arrested six months ago.

Sharma had been changing his locations frequently and we learn that he used to procure the drugs from many places in Punjab. He will be produced in a local court for police custody,” Senior Superintendent of Police (UT), Kuldeep Singh Chahal, said. Sharma is being interrogated to ascertain the names and whereabouts of his associates.

The police also said that Sharma’s links with Punjab-based drug lords as well as gangsters are also being probed.

Sharma is a school dropout, who then began running a fruit stall. He used to sell heroin in small quantities from Zirakpur. Sharma took upon himself the task of delivering the bigger consignments in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Himachal.