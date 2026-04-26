High Court advocate says five broke into his Aerocity home twice, threatened family at gunpoint

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A Punjab and Haryana High Court advocate has alleged that five persons attempted to forcibly occupy his house in Zirakpur and threatened to kill him and his family. Based on his complaint, the Zirakpur police has registered a case and launched an investigation.
According to the complaint filed by Rajvinder Singh Jolly, a resident of Block-G, Aerocity, he is a practising advocate at the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He stated that he had purchased a 200-square-yard plot in 2022.
Jolly alleged that due to financial constraints, one Amrit Huriya offered him a loan and, as security, got 67 per cent ownership of the plot transferred in his name, while the remaining 33 per cent remained in Jolly’s name.
The complainant said he constructed the entire house at his own expense and had been living there with his family for a considerable period.
He alleged that on March 19, when he returned home with his family, he found the main gate lock broken and several people present inside the house. He accused Huriya, his wife Sakshi, and Jeet Lohgadia, along with others, of assaulting him, issuing threats and attempting to take illegal possession of the property.
He said he immediately informed the police by calling Dial 112.
According to the complainant, CCTV footage installed at the house shows that the accused had broken the lock and entered the property on March 18.
He further alleged that the accused returned to the house on March 28 armed with a pistol and sharp-edged weapons. They allegedly threatened to implicate him in false cases and kill his family.
Police said the matter is under investigation and efforts are underway to identify two other unidentified suspects allegedly involved in the incident.
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