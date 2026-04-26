High Court advocate says five broke into his Aerocity home twice, threatened family at gunpoint

Police said the matter is under investigation and efforts are underway to identify two other unidentified suspects allegedly involved in the incident. (File Photo)

A Punjab and Haryana High Court advocate has alleged that five persons attempted to forcibly occupy his house in Zirakpur and threatened to kill him and his family. Based on his complaint, the Zirakpur police has registered a case and launched an investigation.

According to the complaint filed by Rajvinder Singh Jolly, a resident of Block-G, Aerocity, he is a practising advocate at the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He stated that he had purchased a 200-square-yard plot in 2022.

Jolly alleged that due to financial constraints, one Amrit Huriya offered him a loan and, as security, got 67 per cent ownership of the plot transferred in his name, while the remaining 33 per cent remained in Jolly’s name.