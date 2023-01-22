Protest against pending demands: Mazdoor unions to show black flags to Punjab CM on R-Day

Sanjha Mazdoor Morcha, a joint platform of six mazdoor unions of Punjab, has decided to show black flags to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Republic Day – when he visits Bathinda for the flag hoisting ceremony – to protest against the CM dragging his feet on meeting the morcha regarding their pending demands.

‘Mukhmantri hazar ho’ will be displayed on banners ahead of CM’s visit on January 26, said Zora Singh Nasrali, president of Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union (PKMU), while talking to The Indian Express.

He said, “On October 3 last year, our meeting with the CM regarding the pending demands was cancelled by the CMO at the eleventh hour. After that we haven’t been given time for another meeting with him.”

On November 30 last year, Sanjha Mazdoor Morcha had organised a massive protest outside Dreamland colony in Sangrur where the CM has a rented accommodation.

“Police had also cane-charged us on November 30. Later we were told that the CM would hold a meeting with us on December 21 to discuss our demands, but again he reneged on his promise. He was absent in that meeting and instead three ministers – Harpal Singh Cheema, Aman Arora and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal – were present who were in no position to make any promises. And we were not happy about it. Of course, we had taken offence at the CM’s no-show and had walked out of that meeting,” Nasrali added.

PKMU general secretary Lacchman Singh Sewewala said, “A month has passed since that no-show meeting, but the CM hasn’t bothered to meet us. We mazdoors had contributed significantly in AAP’s landslide victory in 2022 Vidhan Sabha polls, but today the party’s top leader is giving us the cold shoulder. The CM often claims in his speeches that it is a government of mazdoors, but the reality is further from the truth.”

Nasrali said, “Till date, the mazdoor unions had only one meeting with the Punjab CM on June 7, 2022. Apart from that, we had meetings with Punjab Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema separately, but our demands haven’t been met.”

Advertisement

A few of the demands of the mazdoor unions are – they want a minimum wage of Rs 700 per day and a daily wage employment for all days under MGNREGA. “One-third of panchayati land meant for agriculture should be given at nominal rates to Dalit families for farming. At present, the price is very high,” Sewewala said.

Nasrali added that they also want compensation for damaged cotton crop. “The Sanjha Mazdoor Morcha has also demanded inclusion in cooperative societies so that labourers can get loans from these societies.”

Meanwhile, members of Sanjha Mazdoor Morcha along with their families will launch a protest outside the houses of Cabinet ministers on February 9, February 10 and February 11 if their demands are not considered by then, said Kulwant Singh Selbrah of Punjab Krantikari Khet Mazdoor Sabha.