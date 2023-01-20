Haven’t got written proof of closure of liquor unit yet, stir to continue: morcha

Though Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had announced to close the Malbros liquor unit at Mansurwal Kalan village in Zira constituency on January 17, the Sanjha Morcha Zira (SMZ)-led protesters have decided to continue their dharna as they haven’t got any written proof of the closure of the factory.

The decision to continue the protest was taken on Thursday at a meeting of all the 70 unions that have supported SMZ in the agitation.

Dr Gurcharan Singh Noorpur, an active member of SMZ, while talking to The Indian Express said, “We want the government to issue a notification regarding closure of the factory, as there is nothing in writing as of now. We don’t trust mere verbal and political announcements. Moreover, after the CM made this announcement, no official gave anything in writing to us. We have a few other demands as well.”

He added, “FIRs lodged on hundreds of villagers during the course of agitation should be cancelled and the cancellation report should be given to us.”

Public Action Committee’s Kuldeep Singh Khaira said, “We want the NOC of the factory to be cancelled as we are doubtful about this announcement. And that’s because a case is also going on in the high court.”

The other demands of SMZ are – to conduct medical check-ups of all the employees who had been working inside the liquor factory in order to find out any impact on their health; the employees who had been working for six months in the unit should be given Rs 3 lakh compensation; while those who had been working longer than six months should be given a compensation of Rs 5 lakh. There should be a hospital in the area for free treatment.

During the months’-long agitation, two villagers Rajveer Singh (40) and Chand Singh (50) had died of kidney failure, and villagers had alleged that polluted groundwater was responsible for their death. The SMZ is demanding a suitable compensation for the families of the deceased. There should be arrangement of clean drinking water in the area as the groundwater is polluted, said SMZ members.

“During the agitation many villagers were arrested, including women, and force had been used against them. They were only protesting for a clean environment. Though they were released later, the government should take due action against the cops who had harassed the villagers,” said Dr Noorpur.

BKU Ugrahan president Joginder Singh Ugrahan said, “The announcement regarding closure of the liquor unit is only a partial victory. We need to fight it out to get a conclusive victory.”

A thanksgiving ‘akhand path’ was held on Wednesday at gurdwara Maiyanwala Kalan located 4 km from the liquor unit and its bhog will be organised on Friday.

SMZ convenor Roman Brar appealed to the people across the state to take part in the bhog of ‘akhand path’ on Friday.

Among other demands, SMZ also stated that the state government had attached properties of about 20 farmers and submitted the list to the high court when the court had imposed a fine of Rs 20 crore on the Punjab government. “Now that the government has realised that the factory is causing pollution, it should undo this action and should assure the people of Punjab that such actions won’t be taken in future,” said Roman Brar.

In Thursday’s meeting, representatives of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), SKM Apolitical, BKU Ugrahan, BKU Rajewal, Mazdoor Mukti Morcha, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and several other unions took part.