Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

In support of Zira morcha dharna Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee plans protest outside pollution board offices, rail roko on Jan 29

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) has come out in support of the ongoing dharna led by Sanjha Morcha Zira against a liquor unit in Mansurwal village of Zira constituency.

On January 11, KMSC members will gherao offices of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to lodge their protest against the liquor factory, which, according to protesting villagers, is polluting underground water in several villages in the area, apart from causing air pollution. The protesters also want that the liquor unit should be shut down permanently.

“If the issue is not resolved, then KMSC members will stage a rail roko from 1 pm to 3 pm on January 29 at several places across the state. While the rail roko at Gurdaspur railway station will continue, it will be lifted after two hours in other parts of the state. In Gurdaspur farmers have been protesting for long for adequate compensation of their acquired land under Bharatmala project.

Apart from this, farmers in this region have also been protesting to seek pending payments of their sugarcane crops supplied to various sugar mills,” said KMSC general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher.

Already KMSC members have been protesting at 10 different toll plazas in Punjab – Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Moga, Fazilka, Ferozepur, etc. – since December 15 last year demanding no toll plazas on roads when commuters are already paying road taxes on their vehicles. Apart from this, dharnas are also being staged outside deputy commissioner offices in about 10 districts of the state.

“This is an independent programme of KMSC which is in support of Sanjha Morcha Zira-led protest to get the liquor unit closed permanently. We have given January 15 ultimatum to the government to lodge FIR against the factory owner for causing health ailments to villagers, or else we will plan our next course of action,” said Sanjha Morcha Zira convenor Roman Brar. “We are grateful to KMSC for supporting this cause for a better environment,” he added.

Meanwhile, on Friday, 21 cancelled arms licences were renewed by Ferozepur administration after doing verification of the licence owners. The administration authorities said that the licencees have assured them that they won’t misuse the weapons and also won’t take them to the protest site.

Also, 13 different water samples taken from the Zira site by the four government committees were sent to three different laboratories in Punjab as well as outside the state. The entire process of opening the samples will be videographed, said Ferozepur Additional Deputy Commissioner Sagar Setia.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 03:01 IST
