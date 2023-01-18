scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Ash from plant: Nawanshahr residents urge CM to resolve their issue too

Jasbir Deep, convenor of Lok Sangharsh Manch (LSM), said that while ash from the power plant is causing health havoc, the district administration is not doing anything about it.

District administration is holding meetings but is only fooling the people,” he said, adding that the LSM has announced to gherao the power plant on January 24. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Ash from plant: Nawanshahr residents urge CM to resolve their issue too
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Taking cue from the closure of the Zira liquor unit, residents of Nawanshahr on Tuesday appealed to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to also resolve the issue of ash emanating from the co-generation power plant.

Jasbir Deep, convenor of Lok Sangharsh Manch (LSM), said that while ash from the power plant is causing health havoc, the district administration is not doing anything about it.

“The management of the power plant had claimed to solve the problem by January 5 but now it’s talking of installing a scrubber by February 17. District administration is holding meetings but is only fooling the people,” he said, adding that the LSM has announced to gherao the power plant on January 24.

More from Chandigarh

Meanwhile, DC Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa had called a meeting to solve the existing problem of emanating ash on Tuesday and most stakeholders attended. The DC said that the PPCB will take a decision on February 6.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 17, 2023: Learn about Memorandum of Procedure, Article ...
UPSC Key- January 17, 2023: Learn about Memorandum of Procedure, Article ...
MacBook Air turns 15: A short history of a revolutionary notebook
MacBook Air turns 15: A short history of a revolutionary notebook
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 03:26 IST
Next Story

New agriculture policy by March 31, says Dhaliwal

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close