Ash from plant: Nawanshahr residents urge CM to resolve their issue too

Taking cue from the closure of the Zira liquor unit, residents of Nawanshahr on Tuesday appealed to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to also resolve the issue of ash emanating from the co-generation power plant.

Jasbir Deep, convenor of Lok Sangharsh Manch (LSM), said that while ash from the power plant is causing health havoc, the district administration is not doing anything about it.

“The management of the power plant had claimed to solve the problem by January 5 but now it’s talking of installing a scrubber by February 17. District administration is holding meetings but is only fooling the people,” he said, adding that the LSM has announced to gherao the power plant on January 24.

Meanwhile, DC Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa had called a meeting to solve the existing problem of emanating ash on Tuesday and most stakeholders attended. The DC said that the PPCB will take a decision on February 6.