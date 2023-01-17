Zira liquor factory row: Punjab and Haryana High Court committee reaches Ferozepur, to visit Mansurwal today

A committee formed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court to study the alleged pollution being caused by a liquor factory in Mansurwal village of Zira on Monday reached Ferozepur city.

The committee — which is being led by Justice (retired) RK Nehru as its chairman — on Monday held a meeting with senior Ferozepur district administration authorities, including the district Deputy Commissioner Amrit Singh.

Deputy Commissioner Singh later said that the committee will visit Mansurwal village on Tuesday and will visit the liquor unit in question, adding that villagers from the area, panchayat members as well members from various unions should come forward and air their concerns about the factory then.

Singh also said that the committee will also be meeting various district officials to get to know the opinion of masses before submitting their final report at the High Court. Deputy Commissioner Amrit Singh and Additional Deputy Commissioner, Saga Setia, had on Saturday been transferred, along with few other IAS officers, but they are yet to assume their new charge.

Incidentally, three members of Sanjha Zira Morcha — Sandeep Singh Dhillon, Dr Harinder Singh Zira, and Ravdeep Singh Pannu — met with the High Court committee on Monday and put forth their point of view.

Dhillon said ,”We had been summoned by the district administration on Monday as our names had been submitted as public representatives in the current case.”

He added that the immediate concern of protesters was about toxic groundwater in the area and that issue should be tackled on a priority basis by the committee.

He also claimed that the Ferozepur district administration appeared to be biased in favour of the liquor factory unit owners and the committee should ensure a fair probe in the entire matter.