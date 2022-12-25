Agitation against Zira liquor factory: Punjab government releases all protesters

The Punjab government softened its stand on the farmers who had been clamouring for the closure of a liquor factory in Zira in the state’s Ferozepur district and released all 46 protesters who had been arrested, on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The dharna, being staged by the Sanjha Zira Morcha, has been going on since July 24 this year, with protesters demanding the complete closure of the liquor factory owned by a Shiromani Akali Dal leader. The Sanjha Morcha Zira termed the release of the protesters as “its first victory” and said they will continue to protest till the liquor unit is closed permanently.

Out of the 46 people arrested, one was released on Wednesday as he was a heart patient while a youngster Parampreet Singh and Gurmeet Kaur, a woman in her mid-40s – both residents of Rataul Rohi village – were released early on Saturday morning. The remaining 43 people were released at around 12.30 am Sunday. Of these, 40 were released from Ferozepur Central Jail and three from Muktsar jail.

“Villagers from Zira had gathered outside Ferozepur Central Jail at around 7 pm itself… but it took around 6 hours more for their release. However, that did not deter us from standing outside the jail in biting cold and foggy weather,” said Robin Brar, convenor of Sanjha Morcha Zira. “This was the first step towards victory and we will continue our morcha till we get the liquor unit closed permanently. We also have to get all the FIRs lodged against us cancelled,” he added.

As the arrested people walked out of jail, they were garlanded by the morcha leaders and taken to their houses amid chants of ‘Jo bole so nihaal’. Protest songs of Sufi singer Kanwar Grewal were also played outside the jail.

At midnight, a short victory procession was taken out by Sanjha Morcha Zira and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members in Ferozepur.

“So far, the (Bhagwant) Mann government has played a pro-corporate role in this struggle, they used repression on us, lodged so many FIRs on people demanding a clean environment. Now, if they are releasing the villagers, it is because they have no choice before public pressure…it is not a change of heart for the government overnight,” Harnek Mehma, president of BKU Dakaunda-Ferozepur unit, said.

Meanwhile, Fateh Singh Brar, Balraj Singh and Jagseer Singh, leaders of Sanjha Morcha Zira, were released on Saturday midnight from Muktsar jail.

More than 400 unidentified people have been booked by the police under various charges. At least 100 of the accused have been slapped with the attempt to murder charge and 11 have been booked under the charge of power theft. “The police crackdown against peaceful protesters just to ensure the implementation of a high court order was absolutely unjustified. We are protesting for a just cause,” said Mehma.

Jagmohan Singh Dakaunda, general secretary of BKU-Dakaunda, said, “A five-member committee of SKM has been formed to build pressure on the government to not only release all the arrested accused but also quash FIRs filed against them. We held two meetings in this connection with the Ferozepur administration on Tuesday and Thursday last week.”

A final call on holding a chakka jam protest on December 27 will be taken soon, the farmer leaders said.