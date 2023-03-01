scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Zira Liquor Factory Issue: PPCB has denied consent to pvt firm to operate unit: State to HC

The affidavit was filed before a bench of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj. The matter is now scheduled for hearing on April 18. The affidavit has been filed by the state in compliance of the order of the high court dated December 23, 2022, wherein the state was directed to file an affidavit by an officer not below the rank of Additional Chief Secretary in the Department of Home Affairs.

Zira pollutionOn day 171 of the indefinite dharna demanding permanent closure of liquor unit in Mansurwal village of Zira constituency, farmer unions under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) stated that they were not against industry but against those who were causing pollution. (File)

Detailing the minutes of a meeting held on February 14, 2023, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the chairman of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) vide order dated February 3, 2023, has informed that the board has refused to give consent to Malbros International Private Limited to operate the liquor unit at Zira in Ferozepur district.

The information was shared by the Punjab government through an affidavit filed by Anurag Verma, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Home Affairs and Justice, Punjab.

In its affidavit, the state has submitted that a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Punjab chief minister on February 14, 2023, wherein other senior officers of the state were also present.

Mentioning about the minutes of the meeting, the affidavit read, “Chairman Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) informed that vide order dated February 3, 2023, they have refused to grant consent to operate to M/s Malbros International Private Limited, village Mansoorwal, tehsil Zira, district Ferozepur, Punjab…It was felt that the main issue between the management of the factory and the protesters was regarding the allegations of pollution being caused by the factory. This issue stands decided by PPCB. If any party is aggrieved by the order of the PPCB, it can avail of the remedies available to it as per law.”

The distillery (the petitioner) – Malbros International Private Limited – had moved the high court claiming a loss of more than Rs 17.80 crore since the forced shutdown. The high court in the previous hearing last year had ordered for constituting a committee – headed by a former judge of the high court – to assess the unit’s estimated loss/damage and had directed the panel to submit its report within a period of two months to the court.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 08:30 IST
