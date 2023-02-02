Zira factory: Liquor unit files plea to stop Punjab from taking adverse action against it

Zira-based liquor factory, Malbros International Private Limited, has filed a petition before the Punjab and Haryana High Court for restraining the Punjab government from taking any adverse action against the unit, including

its closure, during the pendency of the proceedings before the high court.

The matter is now scheduled for hearing on February 13.

The unit – through its counsel, Senior Advocate Puneet Bali – submitted that it came across a news article stating that Punjab chief minister has ordered the closure of the factory.

But formal orders has not been issued till date in this regard and the Punjab government was rather looking for valid reasons to support the decision already taken by the CM, the unit submitted.

The applicant has also sought directions to take steps to ensure the safe movement of inflammable/explosive materials from the factory immediately.