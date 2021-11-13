Zika virus: Chandigarh health department issues advisory

Updated: November 13, 2021 9:08:39 am
The Health Department, UT, Chandigarh has issued an advisory for Zika Virus Disease. Zika Virus Disease is primarily transmitted through the bite of an infected species of Aedes mosquito, the same mosquito which is responsible for causing dengue and chikungunya. Other routes for transmissions are maternal-foetal, sexual transmission from an infected person to their partner, and blood transfusion. According to Dr VK Nagpal, Medical Superintendent, GMSH 16 and Joint Director, Health, though no Zika Virus Disease cases have been reported in Chandigarh as yet, some cases are being recorded in other states, hence, it is best to take precautions and be aware of what needs to be done to prevent infection.
Symptoms
Many infections are asymptomatic. Most common symptoms: acute onset of fever, maculopapular rash, conjunctivitis (red eye), joint pain. Other symptoms include muscle pain and headache. Clinical illness is usually mild and symptoms last several days to a week. Severe disease requiring hospitalisation is uncommon and fatalities are rare. Zika can pass from a pregnant woman to her foetus or around the time of birth. Infection in pregnancy is a cause of microcephaly and other severe brain defects.
Precautions
- To prevent/control mosquito breeding, cover all water tanks and containers with tight lids
- Dispose and destroy all unused containers, junk material, tyres, coconut shells etc.
- Empty, scrub, dry desert coolers every week before refilling
- Use larvivorous fish in ornamental tanks at houses and hotels
- Empty and scrub all containers holding water for a week like a birdbath, bird feeding pots, vases
- Use bed-net
- Wear full-sleeved clothing and apply mosquito repellent
- Use paracetamol to manage fever, under a physician’s advise. There is no specific medicine for Zika Virus disease. Self-medication should be avoided, consult your doctor. ENS
