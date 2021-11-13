Zika virus: Chandigarh health department issues advisory

Zika can pass from a pregnant woman to her foetus or around the time of birth. Infection in pregnancy is a cause of microcephaly and other severe brain defects.(Representative image)

The Health Department, UT, Chandigarh has issued an advisory for Zika Virus Disease. Zika Virus Disease is primarily transmitted through the bite of an infected species of Aedes mosquito, the same mosquito which is responsible for causing dengue and chikungunya. Other routes for transmissions are maternal-foetal, sexual transmission from an infected person to their partner, and blood transfusion. According to Dr VK Nagpal, Medical Superintendent, GMSH 16 and Joint Director, Health, though no Zika Virus Disease cases have been reported in Chandigarh as yet, some cases are being recorded in other states, hence, it is best to take precautions and be aware of what needs to be done to prevent infection.